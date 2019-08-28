PCB Bancorp (PCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

PCB Bancorp ( PCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.27, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCB was $16.27, representing a -22.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 21.78% increase over the 52 week low of $13.36.

PCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports PCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.61%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

PCB Dividend History

Interested in gaining exposure to PCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCB as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ( VTWO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWO with an decrease of -7.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCB at 1%.