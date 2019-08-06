PC-Tel, Inc. (PCTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

PC-Tel, Inc. ( PCTI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PCTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.61, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCTI was $4.61, representing a -25.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.15 and a 18.81% increase over the 52 week low of $3.88.

PCTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Nokia Corporation ( NOK ). PCTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports PCTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 121.74%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.