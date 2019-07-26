PBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.31, changing hands as low as $15.05 per share. Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PBR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.16 per share, with $17.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.02.
