PBM bonds tighten as Trump administration drops rebate proposal

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, July 12 (IFR) - Bonds from pharmacy benefit managers such as CVS and Cigna tightened in the investment-grade secondary market after the Trump administration dropped a proposal that would have prevented PBMs from benefiting from drug rebate programmes.

The administration was refining a proposal aimed at lowering consumer drug prices by requiring PBMs, which negotiate rebates with drugmakers on behalf of the government's Medicare programme, to either forgo those savings or pass them along to consumers.

But on Thursday, the White House dropped the proposal, sending bonds tighter in the secondary Thursday.

CVS Health's 5.05% 2048 bond was the most actively traded in the market with some US$114m in buying volume pushing spreads as much as 9bp tighter.

Right behind was Cigna's 4.9% 2048s that moved as much as 7bp tighter on the day.

"The winners out of this are the PBMs insurers and distributors," said Matt Daly, managing director and head of credit and investment research at asset-management firm Conning.

"It's business as usual for them and the status quo is a good thing because it removes that overhang."

The healthcare and pharmacy sectors have been volatile all year as the space is active in M&A. Also, investors have priced in political risk from "Medicare For All" proposals and plans to lower drug prices.

"I would not have expected big moves in spreads, but bonds are following the stocks today, I guess," Carol Levenson, director of research for Gimme Credit, told IFR.

"I never really thought any of this represented a material credit risk for investment grade drugmakers, distributors, or PBMs," Levenson said.

"Rebates are just not that big a factor for the PBMs, and as for radically changing drug pricing, there are simply too many powerful vested interests to execute an overhaul of the current complex pricing system."

Yet, healthcare bonds reacted positively to the news, including UnitedHealth Group's 3.875% 2028 bond, which tightened by 5bp to trade at 74bp over Treasuries.

The proposal was dropped days after a federal judge blocked the Trump Administration's plan to require drugmakers to include prices in television ads.

Despite these setbacks, the administration said it would "consider using any and all tools to ensure that prescription drug costs will continue to decline".

Markets are speculating that President Trump could more directly target pharmaceutical companies next in his efforts to lower costs for consumers.

"[The administration's ongoing proposals] could weigh on sentiment because it keeps the focus on drug pricing," Daly said.

"Even if there is nothing concretely in place to address drug pricing, headlines could weigh on bond pricing and valuations."