PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

PBF Logistics LP ( PBFX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.39, the dividend yield is 10.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBFX was $20.39, representing a -13.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.69 and a 6.36% increase over the 52 week low of $19.17.

PBFX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). PBFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports PBFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.66%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.