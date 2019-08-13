PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

PBF Energy Inc. ( PBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.53, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBF was $22.53, representing a -58.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.91 and a 4.26% increase over the 52 week low of $21.61.

PBF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). PBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports PBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -63.47%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBF as a top-10 holding:

Ivy NextShares ( IVFVC )

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product ( XOP )

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF ( XMVM )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R ( RWK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVFVC with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBF at 6.01%.