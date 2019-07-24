PB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.68, changing hands as high as $70.42 per share. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PB's low point in its 52 week range is $57.01 per share, with $76.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.25.
