PB Bancorp, Inc. (PBBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

PB Bancorp, Inc. ( PBBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PBBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.55, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBBI was $11.55, representing a -5.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.20 and a 10% increase over the 52 week low of $10.50.

PBBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). PBBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

