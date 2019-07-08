Paypal (PYPL) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $116.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 4.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PYPL as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect PYPL to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.14% and +16.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0% lower. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PYPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.32.

Investors should also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 2.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.