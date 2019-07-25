PayPal (PYPL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL delivered non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11 cents and surged 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.





The company's strategic investment in MercadoLibre MELI , Uber Technologies UBER and others acted as a key catalyst throughout the quarter. Notably, these investments contributed 14 cents to the reported EPS figure.Net revenues of $4.305 billion increased 12% from the year-ago quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.333 billion.Strong performance of Venmo and One Touch drove year-over-year revenue growth. Further, rapidly increasing net new active accounts and strengthening customer engagement on the company's platform that provided a significant boost to the total active accounts also contributed to the results.However, sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony continued to affect the top line. In fact, excluding the impact, revenues would have improved 19%.Following lower-than-expected revenues in the reported quarter and weak revenue outlook for 2019, shares of the company plunged 4.12% in the after-hours trade.Nevertheless, the company's continuous efforts toward strengthening services portfolio remain a key catalyst. Further, its two-sided platform enables it to develop and maintain direct financial relationship with both customers and merchants.Coming to the price performance, PayPal has gained 44.3% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry 's rally of 37.9%.





Top Line in Detail



By Type: Transaction revenues came in at $3.878 billion (90% of net revenues), up 17% from the year-ago quarter. Other value added services generated $427 million of revenues (accounting for 10% of net revenues), decreasing 20.8% year over year. The decline can be attributed to the sale of PayPal's credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony.



By Geography: Revenues from the United States came in at $2.297 billion (53% of net revenues), up 7% on a year-over-year basis. International revenues were $2.008 billion (47% of revenues), increasing 18% from the prior-year quarter.



Quarter in Detail



PayPal's strategic partnerships and portfolio strength continued to strengthen customer and merchant base throughout the reported quarter, which in turn aided its total payment volume (TPV).



During the second quarter, the company invested $500 million in Uber and extended partnership with the latter by announcing plans to explore future commercial payment collaborations.



Further, the company launched a new solution, PayPal Commerce Platform, which is expected to aid it in gaining momentum across e-commerce companies, marketplaces and crowdfunding platform by allowing merchants to accept payments and shoppers to checkout via their PayPal accounts globally.

Furthermore, the company rolled out PayPal business loan product to merchants in Canada.

Additionally, the company continued to deliver enhanced experience to Venmo users. In the reported quarter, it introduced Bitmojis to the Venmo app in order to offer personalized experience to users. Moreover, PayPal witnessed the addition of Fandango, Stitch Fix, 1-800-Flowers, TodayTix and TicketNetwork in the Venmo merchant partners list.

