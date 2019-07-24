PayPal (PYPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

There’s a war being fought for supremacy in the payments industry. Facebook’s (FB) Libra currency platform is the most recent example of the type of disruption companies like PayPal (PYPL) will have to deal with. But should investors panic?

The fintech pioneer, which has seen its stock rise more than 41% so far this year, crushing the 19% rise in the S&P 500 index, is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. PayPal in a race with the likes of Square (SQ) to make cash irrelevant not only for retail transactions, but also in high growth areas such as person-to-person payments. The industry has adopted tons of attention in recent years from the likes of tech giants Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as well as traditional financiers such as Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM) and Visa (V).

Investors want to know where PayPal, which has quickly established a strong execution track record since it was spun out from e-commerce giant eBay (EBAY) in July 2015, fits into that future. The company surpassed the Street’s profit expectations in each of the two earnings reports, including impressive beat in Q1 that grew active accounts to 277 million, while managing $161 billion of payments. The company’s mobile payments service Venmo, which has 40 million active users as of Q1, also continues to grow. On Wednesday investors will want to see whether these growth trends can continue.

For the three months that ended June, PayPal is expected to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.33 billion. This compared to the year-ago quarter when the company earned 58 cents per share on revenue of $3.86 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 25% year over year to $3.03 per share, while full-year revenue of $17.99 billion would mark a rise of 16.4% year over year.

The company has taken significant steps toward monetizing its popular Venmo app, which gets a cut of each consumer transaction. In the first quarter, PayPal revealed that Venmo revenue hit an annualized run rate of $200 million. The platform has a feel of a social media app, owing to the user ability to post comments. The company is also exploring Venmo-branded credit and debit cards. This is in addition to enabling faster payments for an additional fee.

PayPal has also embarked on a blockchain-based payment service, looking to further solidify its position in fintech. These initiatives led to Q1 TPV (total payment volume), a measure of the dollar volume transacted on PayPal's platform, to rise 22% to $161 billion. Just as impressive, the total number of transactions processed jumped by 28% to 2.8 billion. This gain was driven by PayPal’s ability to continually attract new merchants, which stood at 22 million accounts as of the end of the first quarter.

On Wednesday investors will be eager to get additional details regarding the number of users that are on Venmo and to what extent PayPal can continue to grow its user base — something that appears to be reflected in the rising share price. For the stock to continue its upward trend, not only must PayPal demonstrate sustained growth in payment volumes, a strong increase in customer accounts in both its core platform and Venmo can pay off handsomely.