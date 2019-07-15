Quantcast

PayPal launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe

Reuters


LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. payments company PayPal is expanding further in Europe by launching its international money transfers service Xoom in Britain and 31 other countries across the continent.

Xoom allows customers to transfer money abroad to more than 130 markets internationally, including India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Kenya, Poland and China.

The company said the roll-out would help it grab market share in the $689 billion global remittances market, building on previous launches of the service in the United States and Canada.

Xoom partners with major banks and other finance firms to facilitate the money transfers, with customers able to transfer up to 8,800 pounds ($11,029) per transaction.

