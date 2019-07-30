Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.23, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAYX was $86.23, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.43 and a 40.62% increase over the 52 week low of $61.32.

PAYX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) and United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ). PAYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports PAYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.64%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAYX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAYX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAYX as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA )

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag ( HUSV )

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF ( IWP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWP with an increase of 11.8% over the last 100 days. VSDA has the highest percent weighting of PAYX at 3.56%.