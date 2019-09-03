Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. ( PTEN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PTEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.65, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $8.65, representing a -52.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.39 and a 9.91% increase over the 52 week low of $7.87.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -167.35%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PTEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PTEN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH )

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an decrease of -34.38% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of PTEN at 4.96%.