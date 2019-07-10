Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Patterson Companies, Inc. ( PDCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.2, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $22.2, representing a -16.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.60 and a 17.21% increase over the 52 week low of $18.94.

PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.03%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DGRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 1.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 2.24%.