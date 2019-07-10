Quantcast

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Patterson Companies, Inc. ( PDCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.2, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $22.2, representing a -16.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.60 and a 17.21% increase over the 52 week low of $18.94.

PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.03%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DGRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 1.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 2.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: PDCO , UNH , ANTM , RNSC , DGRS


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar