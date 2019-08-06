Quantcast

Pattern Energy (PEGI) Incurs Loss in Q2, Misses on Revenues

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Pattern Energy Group PEGI reported a loss of 7 cents in second-quarter 2019 versus earnings of 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged a t earnings per share of 4 cents.

Total Revenues

Second-quarter revenues amounted to $140 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153 million by 8.5%. However, the total revenues were on par with the prior-year figure.

Quarterly Highlights

Pattern Energy sold 2,113,864 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity on a proportional basis compared with 2,262,811 MWh in the year-ago quarter. The 7% decline was primarily caused by volume decreases attributed to divestitures in 2018 and unfavorable wind conditions.

Total operating expenses amounted to $15 million, reflecting a drop of 11.8% from the year-ago level.

The company incurred interest expenses of $25 million compared with $28 million in the year-ago quarter.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pattern Energy Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pattern Energy Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pattern Energy Group Inc. Quote

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $124 million compared with $101 million on Dec 31, 2018.

Its long-term debt was $2,084 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from the Dec 31, 2018 level of $2,004 million.

The company's cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2019 was $75 million, down from $124 million recorded in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Pattern Energy reaffirmed 2019 annual cash available for distribution in the range of $160-$190 million. The company also reaffirmed 2020 cash available for distribution in the band of $185-$225 million.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Pattern Energy has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Other Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of 99 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 9.2%.

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 46 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 13.21%.

CMS Energy Corp. CMS reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of 33 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 25%.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DTE , XEL , CMS , PEGI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar