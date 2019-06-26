Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Pattern Energy Group Inc. ( PEGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.422 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PEGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.21, the dividend yield is 7.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGI was $23.21, representing a -2.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.88 and a 38.07% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

PEGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). PEGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -69.46%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEGI as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund ( ICLN )

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF ( FAN )

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 10.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEGI at 4.5%.