Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. ( PNBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PNBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.78, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNBK was $13.78, representing a -45.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.50 and a 9.34% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

PNBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PNBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.