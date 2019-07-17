Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. ( PBHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PBHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.05, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBHC was $14.05, representing a -13.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.25 and a 9.25% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

PBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

