Parker Hannifin (PH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.01, changing hands as low as $166.31 per share. Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $140.82 per share, with $193.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $167.55.
