Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $158.03, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PH was $158.03, representing a -18.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.19 and a 12.22% increase over the 52 week low of $140.82.

PH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and AMTEK, Inc. ( AME ). PH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.46. Zacks Investment Research reports PH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .83%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA )

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF ( JHMM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an decrease of -1.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PH at 1.9%.