Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Parke Bancorp, Inc. ( PKBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.9, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKBK was $23.9, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.45 and a 43.03% increase over the 52 week low of $16.71.

PKBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PKBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.