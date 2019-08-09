Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. ( PKOH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that PKOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.21, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKOH was $28.21, representing a -34.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.15 and a 6.01% increase over the 52 week low of $26.61.

PKOH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). PKOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports PKOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.43%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

