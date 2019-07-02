Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Park Electrochemical Corporation ( PKE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.62, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKE was $16.62, representing a -30.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.97 and a 11.69% increase over the 52 week low of $14.88.

PKE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). PKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.