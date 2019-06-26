Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Paramount Group, Inc. ( PGRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PGRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PGRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.22, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGRE was $14.22, representing a -11.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.05 and a 16.75% increase over the 52 week low of $12.18.

PGRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). PGRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PGRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.47%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

