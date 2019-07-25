Quantcast

Paraguay central bank cuts 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 3.2%

By Reuters

ASUNCION, July 25 (Reuters) - Paraguay's central bank on Thursday cut the country's 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 3.2%, citing poor performance in the agricultural sector and external factors including trade problems in neighboring Argentina and Brazil.

"The forecast is being reduced mainly due to adverse crop weather and a more complicated and unfavorable international scenario affecting trade with Argentina and Brazil," the bank's chief analyst Cesar Rojas told reporters at a news conference.

The economic outlook will depend on a possible upturn in the second half of the year, he said. "This should be supported by countercyclical fiscal policies and also by a more lax monetary policy," he added.





