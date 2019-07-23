Quantcast

Paragon Banking braces for Brexit as loans rise 20%

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by its financial guidance for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight rein on risk due to political uncertainties.

The specialist lender reported new lending of 1.90 billion pounds year-to-date, compared to 1.58 billion pounds in the same period a year ago, driven mainly by a rise in commercial lending.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by its financial guidance for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight rein on risk due to political uncertainties.

The specialist lender reported new lending of 1.90 billion pounds year-to-date, compared to 1.58 billion pounds in the same period a year ago, driven mainly by a rise in commercial lending.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar