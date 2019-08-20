Panhandle Royalty Company (PHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Panhandle Royalty Company ( PHX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that PHX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.36, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHX was $11.36, representing a -42.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.75 and a 7.37% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

PHX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 108.82%, compared to an industry average of -15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.