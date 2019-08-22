Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ( PANL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PANL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.12, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PANL was $3.12, representing a -28.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.35 and a 14.98% increase over the 52 week low of $2.71.

PANL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). PANL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PANL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.21%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PANL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.