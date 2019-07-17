Panama goes up the curve with new bond deal

Shutterstock photo





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama returned on Wednesday with its second bond issue this year, taking advantage of a bid for duration to tap longer-dated maturities.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB, priced a US$1.25bn 2030 bond at US Treasuries plus 110bp and US$750m 2060 at T+130bp after tightening pricing 30bp from start to finish.

"The US doesn't have a 50-year bond so you're not getting a lot of duration in traditional dollar yield curve, and emerging markets give you a rare way to get that kind of duration."

Declining rates in the US ahead of anticipated rate cuts this year and a growing cluster of negative yields in the Europe debt space have investors on the hunt for yield elsewhere.

"People want as much convexity as possible and these ultra-long instruments give you a ton of convexity," the investor said.

In April, the sovereign sold US$1bn of a 3.750% 2026 note, coming in at a price of 99.8470 to yield 3.775% or T+140bp. Earlier in the week, those bonds were trading at a yield of around 3.14%, according to Refinitiv data.

Proceeds of the transaction will go toward general purposes. Citigroup acted as global coordinator, as well as joint book-running manager along with JP Morgan.