Pan American Silver (PAAS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 20.1% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Pan American Silver. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Pan American Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Pan American Silver Corp. Price

Pan American Silver Corp. price | Pan American Silver Corp. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Mining - Silver industry is MAG Silver Corp. MAG , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Is PAAS going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>