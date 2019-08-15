Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Pan American Silver Corp. ( PAAS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PAAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAAS was $16.76, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.49 and a 63.35% increase over the 52 week low of $10.26.

PAAS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). PAAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PAAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.97%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAAS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAAS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ )

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF ( SILJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 21.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAAS at 4.5%.