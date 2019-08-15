Quantcast

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Pan American Silver Corp. ( PAAS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PAAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAAS was $16.76, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.49 and a 63.35% increase over the 52 week low of $10.26.

PAAS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). PAAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PAAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.97%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PAAS as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ )
  • ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF ( SILJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 21.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAAS at 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: PAAS , BHP , RIO , GDXJ , SILJ


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar