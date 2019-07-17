Quantcast

Pan American (PAAS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 20.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Pan American currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.  

Pan American Silver Corp. Price

Pan American Silver Corp. Price

Pan American Silver Corp. price | Pan American Silver Corp. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Mining - Silver industry is MAG Silver Corporation MAG which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is PAAS going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MAG , PAAS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar