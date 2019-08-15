Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed the most recent trading day at $214.61, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had lost 3.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.58% in that time.

PANW will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 4, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 10.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $803.06 million, up 22.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PANW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PANW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PANW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.04.

Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.