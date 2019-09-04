Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

You would be hard-pressed to find a faster-growing industry today than cybersecurity, particularly as more and more of our data goes online and into the cloud. And that strong outlook bodes well for cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

The company will report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. Palo Alto’s cloud-based software portfolio is one reason its stock price has essentially doubled over the past eighteen months. But valuation concerns have crept in. And while the company’s Q3 results were solid on both the top and bottom lines, the all-important Billings growth metric showed some slowness. That, combined with management announcing a change in the sales strategy, raised additional concerns.

Over the years, Palo Alto has grown market share despite intense competition from the likes of Cisco (CSCO), Check Point (CHKP) and Fortinet (FTNT). But these rivals, particularly Cisco, have since raised bar on cybersecurity and have forged their own attacks. Outside of the these potential headwinds, analysts are having a hard time raising Palo Alto’s estimates given the potential impacts of the U.S.-China trade war, which threatens Palo Alto's hardware segment.

On Wednesday, the company will need to offer some clarity on that front as well as indicating how they plan to mitigate slowing growth.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn $1.42 per share on revenue of $802.23 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.28 per share on revenue of $658.1 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 35% year over year to $5.40 per share, while full-year revenue of $2.9 billion would rise 27.4% year over year.

The quarterly projections for earnings growth implies of 10.9%, while revenue is expected to grow at 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. This explains why investors are worried about slower gains ahead. Over the past three years, the company’s annual growth rate has averaged earnings growth of 49% and revenue growth of 29%. In the third quarter, although it beat on both the top and bottom lines, earnings grew of 26% and revenue grew at 28% — much slower than its three-year average.

In other words, Palo Alto will need a strong report on Wednesday to reaffirm its standing as a growth and momentum stock which still has an attractive long-term prospect in cybersecurity that it deserved multiple expansion. The company continues to invest in what it calls Advanced Endpoint Protection, which gives it an edge over competing platforms. That said, on Wednesday not only does Palo Alto need to show it can still acquire new customers at healthy rates, it must also show it can increase penetration of its existing customers.

In other words, Palo Alto must show there is healthy demand for its products and services and it can keep growing market share to justify its stock price. A miss in any of these areas could suggest that growth has stalled out, which would send the stock plummeting. Conversely, the company recently announced a $1 billion stock buyback, suggesting any pullback could be temporary.