PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

PacWest Bancorp ( PACW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PACW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PACW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.76, the dividend yield is 7.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PACW was $32.76, representing a -37.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.15 and a 5.13% increase over the 52 week low of $31.16.

PACW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PACW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports PACW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.36%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PACW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PACW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PACW as a top-10 holding:

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds ( GDVD )

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 0.61% over the last 100 days. GDVD has the highest percent weighting of PACW at 2.71%.