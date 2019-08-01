PACW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.58, changing hands as low as $38.42 per share. PacWest Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PACW's low point in its 52 week range is $31.16 per share, with $52.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.83.
