Packaging Corp's (PKG) Q2 Earnings as Expected, Increase Y/Y

Packaging Corporation of America PKG delivered adjusted earnings per share of $2.04 in second-quarter 2019, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure declined 2% year over year. Earnings came in below management's guidance of $2.05 per share. Earnings declined due to higher operating and converting costs, lower volume in Paper segment and higher annual outage expenses. However, these were partly offset by higher volume in the Packaging segment, favorable price and mix, elevated prices in the Paper segment and lower conversion costs in the Wallula mill.





Sales for the April-June quarter went down to $1.76 billion from the prior-year quarter's $1.77 billion. The reported figure, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion.Cost of products sold edged down 1.1% year over year to $1.33 billion in the reported quarter. Gross profit inched up around 1.7% to $428 million from the $420.6 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 4.3% to $143.7 million from the $137.7 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance



Packaging: Sales in this segment went up to $1,504.6 million from $1,496.2 million in the year-earlier period. Segmental income, excluding special items, came in at $264 million for the June-end quarter compared with $279 million witnessed in the comparable period last year.



Printing Papers: This segment's revenues slipped 5.2% year over year to $237.8 million in the quarter due to discontinuation of the paper business in the Wallula Mill. Segmental income, excluding special items, increased to approximately $38.8 million from the $24.4 million recorded in the year-earlier period.



Cash Position



At the end of the second quarter, the company had a cash balance of $569.4 million compared with $199.6 million recorded at the end of the prior-year quarter.



Outlook



Packaging Corporation anticipates seasonally higher containerboard and corrugated products shipments in third-quarter 2019. Seasonally stronger volume is expected in the Paper segment. Moreover, operating and maintenance outage costs will likely drop. Considering these, the company now projects earnings per share of $1.91 for the ongoing quarter.



Share Price Performance



Over the past year, Packaging Corporation's stock has depreciated around 3.7% compared with the industry 's decline of 27.2%.





