Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PKG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.2, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKG was $104.2, representing a -12.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.88 and a 33.76% increase over the 52 week low of $77.90.

PKG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Ball Corporation ( BLL ). PKG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PKG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.07%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF ( CUT )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 0.25% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of PKG at 4.76%.