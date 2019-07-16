Packaging Corp (PKG) Rides on E-commerce Boom Amid Cost Woes

On Jul 15, we issued an updated research report on Packaging Corporation of America PKG . The company is poised to gain from solid demand for both of its segments and the e-commerce boom which will spur demand for boxes. However, the company's results will be affected by annual maintenance outages.





The company expects second-quarter 2019 earnings of around $2.05 per share, reflecting year-over-year decline of 1%. While seasonally higher containerboard and corrugated products shipments, reduced energy costs, recycled fiber prices and lower effective tax rate will bolster earnings, softer prices will affect results. Further, in the Paper segment, scheduled outage costs will be higher due to annual shutdown at the International Falls mill. Nonetheless, the company anticipates higher freight, repairs, and certain fixed costs as well as higher share-based compensation costs across its segments owing to the accounting treatment of restricted stock.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is pinned at $8.10, reflecting 0.87% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.80 billion, calling for 1.56% year-over-year growth.Packaging Corporation is projected to benefit from the e-commerce boom, which will spur demand in boxes. These days, customers find a lot of different channels to sell through, including e-commerce. The company has a wide base of consumers and anticipates its business to grow in the near term.The company maintains a balanced approach toward capital allocation to profitably grow the company, as well as maximize returns for its shareholders. It ended first-quarter 2019 with $442 million of cash. Packaging Corporation anticipates capital spending for the ongoing year to be $390-$410 million, with roughly 35-40% earmarked for strategic capital projects, including organic growth, cost reduction, and efficiency projects. Further, share repurchases will bolster earnings.

Packaging Corporation of America Price and Consensus

Packaging Corporation of America price-consensus-chart | Packaging Corporation of America Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Packaging Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP , John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT and CECO Environmental Corp. CECE each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



Roper Technologies has an estimated earnings growth rate of 9.8% for the ongoing year. The company's shares have gained 36% in the past year.



John Bean Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.9% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 38% in a year's time.



CECO Environmental has a projected earnings growth rate of 84.8% for 2019. The company's shares have rallied 43% over the past year.



