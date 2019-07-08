Quantcast

Pacific Rim Anime Series to Premiere on Netflix Next Year

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Per an announcement by Legendary Pictures, anime adaptation of the movie Pacific Rim will premiere on Netflix NFLX next year. Created jointly by Legendary Pictures and Polygon Pictures, the brains behind the show will be Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, who have earlier worked together on Wolverine and The X-Men, and X-Men: Evolution.

Notably, Netflix had announced last year that both Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon would be adapted into anime series as part of its aim to further explore Asian stories.

The Pacific Rim anime will run on Netflix's streaming service for at least two seasons, although the number of episodes in each season is yet to be revealed.

The original Guillermo del Toro movie, released in 2013, was set in the near future, in which humans designed giant sized piloted robots or Jaeger, to fight the Kaiju invading this world through a spot in the Pacific Ocean. A sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising, was released later.

Notably, before quitting the show, del Toro had intended to make a Pacific Rim animated TV show to bridge the gap between the first and second movie. The anime will revolve around two siblings who pilot an abandoned Jaeger in an effort to find their missing parents.

Upcoming Releases on the Streaming Platform

Netflix content strength has been the major growth driver in recent years. The company has a solid slate of movies and original shows for the rest of 2019.

Netflix stated via a tweet last month that its adult-oriented animated anthology series Love, Death and Robots will be releasing another season. Per the tweet, Jennifer Yuh Nelson is working as the supervising director.

Moreover, per an Engadget release this May, Netflix will stream 10 episodes of Matt Groening's Disenchantment season one, beginning Sep 20. Reportedly, the company has ordered a second season that will contain 20 episodes.

Streaming Service Drives Strong Subscriber Growth

The company's strong subscriber addition rate reflects the growing appeal of the streaming platform. This is also helping the company counter competition from the likes of YouTube, HBO and Amazon Prime.

In first-quarter 2019, the streaming giant added 9.6 million subscribers, up 16.2% year over year.

Netflix's focus on originals - both movies and TV shows - have been the key catalyst behind the company's surging subscriber base. Further, the company's endeavor to offer content catering to various genres has been a key catalyst in driving user engagement. 

Netflix, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Netflix, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Netflix, Inc. revenue-ttm | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Intensifying Competition in Streaming Space

However, competition is intensifying in the streaming space as media, tech and telecom companies like AT&T T , Disney DIS and Apple AAPL are pulling in the reins on their streaming services.

Nevertheless, Netflix's aggressive investment in original content is expected to give it an edge and expand subscriber base.

Netflix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.      

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.   

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DIS , NFLX , T , AAPL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar