Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc ( PPBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PPBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.61, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPBI was $31.61, representing a -21.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.10 and a 37.38% increase over the 52 week low of $23.01.

PPBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PPBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PPBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.32%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPBI Dividend History page.