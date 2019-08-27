Quantcast

Pacific National hires for A$, GBP or US$ 10yr bond

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (IFR) - Pacific National Holdings, rated BBB-/BBB- (S&P/Fitch), the parent company of Pacific National Finance, has mandated BNP Paribas, CBA, Credit Suisse, MUFG and NAB to arrange investor meetings across Australia, Asia and the UK from September 2.

A benchmark Australian dollar, sterling or US dollar senior unsecured Reg S bond offering with a 10-year maturity may follow, subject to market conditions.

The proposed bonds will be issued through Pacific National Finance off the Australian rail freight operator's A$3bn MTN programme.





BAC


