Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Pacific Coast Oil Trust ( ROYT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ROYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.2, the dividend yield is 5.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROYT was $2.2, representing a -25.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.95 and a 48.65% increase over the 52 week low of $1.48.

ROYT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). ROYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ROYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -21.21%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.