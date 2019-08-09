Quantcast

Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB incurred second-quarter 2019 adjusted loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $24.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22 million and improved 14.1% from the year-ago quarter's tally.

Segmental Analysis

Product Revenue: At this segment, revenues amounted to $21.3 million, up 15% from the prior-year quarter's tally.

Service and Other Revenue: At this segment, revenues came in at $3.4 million, up 9% year over year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Quote

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 was $9.6 million, up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin was 39% of total revenues, contracting 210 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Research and Development expenses fell 4.8% to $14.9 million in the quarter. Further, sales, general and administrative expenses increased 27.7% to $19.1 million.

Operating expenses totaled $33.9 million, up 11.1% year over year.

About the Illumina & Pacific Biosciences Merger

Illumina (ILMN) has confirmed its merger with Pacific Biosciences. Per management, the total value of the deal is approximately $1.2 billion. The agreement is expected to close by mid-2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the company realized around $3.8 million in operating expenses associated with the merger.

Zacks Rank

Pacific Biosciences carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings of MedTech Majors at a Glance

Some better-ranked stocks which reported solid results this earning season are Stryker Corporation SYK , Baxter International Inc. BAX and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Stryker delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. Revenues of $3.65 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Baxter delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 9.9%. Revenues of $2.84 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion by 1.9%.

Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85. Revenues were $1.1 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion.

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PACB , ISRG , BAX , SYK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar