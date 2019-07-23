PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. 's PCAR second-quarter 2019 earnings were $1.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings per share were $1.59. This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to a record truck delivery and part sales.
The company posted quarterly consolidated net sales and revenues of $6.63 billion, up from the prior-year quarter figure of $5.81 billion.
PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote Segmental Results
The pre-tax revenues from the Truck, Parts and Other segment increased to $713.3 million from $632.6 million recorded a year ago.
Revenues from the Financial Services segment rose to $80.3 million from $72.4 million a year ago. Pre-tax income increased to $814.4 million from $719.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Financial Position
PACCAR's cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4.18 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $4.30 billion as of Dec 31, 2018. Details on Class 8 Truck and View
In the United States and Canada, on a year-to-date basis, Class 8 truck industry retail units sold rose 20% year over year. For 2019, the Class 8 truck industry retail unit sale in the United States and Canada is anticipated to rise to 300,000-320,000 from the previously mentioned 295,000-315,000. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
