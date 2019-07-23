Quantcast

PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

PACCAR Inc. 's PCAR second-quarter 2019 earnings were $1.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings per share were $1.59. This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to a record truck delivery and part sales.

The company posted quarterly consolidated net sales and revenues of $6.63 billion, up from the prior-year quarter figure of $5.81 billion.

PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

The pre-tax revenues from the Truck, Parts and Other segment increased to $713.3 million from $632.6 million recorded a year ago.

Revenues from the Financial Services segment rose to $80.3 million from $72.4 million a year ago. Pre-tax income increased to $814.4 million from $719.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

PACCAR's cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4.18 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $4.30 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.

Details on Class 8 Truck and View

In the United States and Canada, on a year-to-date basis, Class 8 truck industry retail units sold rose 20% year over year. For 2019, the Class 8 truck industry retail unit sale in the United States and Canada is anticipated to rise to 300,000-320,000 from the previously mentioned 295,000-315,000.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Copart, Inc CPRT , CarMax, Inc KMX and AutoZone, Inc AZO , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Copart has an expected long-term growth rate of 20%. In the past six months, shares of the company have shot up 58%.

CarMax has an expected long-term growth rate of 12.6%. In the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 42.6%.

AutoZone has an expected long-term growth rate of 12.2%. In the past six months, shares of the company have improved 44.2%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KMX , PCAR , AZO , CPRT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar