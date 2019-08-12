Quantcast

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PCAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.21, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $65.21, representing a -10.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $73 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $53.43.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord ( TM ) and General Motors Company ( GM ). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.49%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

  • Principal Exchange-Traded Funds ( GDVD )
  • John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF ( JHMI )
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKI )
  • SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ( ONEY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMI with an increase of 2.08% over the last 100 days. GDVD has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 2.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: PCAR , TM , GM , GDVD , JHMI , JKI , ONEY


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar