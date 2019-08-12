PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PCAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.21, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $65.21, representing a -10.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $73 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $53.43.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord ( TM ) and General Motors Company ( GM ). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.49%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds ( GDVD )

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF ( JHMI )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKI )

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ( ONEY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMI with an increase of 2.08% over the last 100 days. GDVD has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 2.35%.