PAAS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.44, changing hands as high as $14.15 per share. Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.26 per share, with $17.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.01.
