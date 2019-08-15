P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

P & F Industries, Inc. ( PFIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PFIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.06, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFIN was $7.06, representing a -21.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 17.08% increase over the 52 week low of $6.03.

PFIN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). PFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.