Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Oxford Square Capital Corp. ( OXSQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.067 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OXSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that OXSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.38, the dividend yield is 12.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXSQ was $6.38, representing a -15.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.52 and a 8.32% increase over the 52 week low of $5.89.

OXSQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports OXSQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.4%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

